Brokerages Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT at $20.65

Shares of Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Atos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atos from €52.00 ($58.43) to €42.00 ($47.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,136. Atos has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

