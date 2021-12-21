Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) PT at $16.00

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

