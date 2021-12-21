Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $87.00

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.15. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

