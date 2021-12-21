Brokerages Set Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Target Price at $13.33

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Shares of ROIV opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.