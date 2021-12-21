Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target at $49.00

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. 16,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

