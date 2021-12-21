Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target at $49.00

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.60. 16,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

