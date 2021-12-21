Brokers Offer Predictions for Funko, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Funko in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $847.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. Funko has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Funko by 38.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Funko by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $89,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

