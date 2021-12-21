Brokers Offer Predictions for ViewRay, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ViewRay in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $5.19 on Monday. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 68.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 123,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 195.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 23.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 16.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

