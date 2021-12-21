Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 353.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 20.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 437.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.6% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

