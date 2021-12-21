Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.90. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 501,351 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

