Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.90. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 501,351 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA)
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Featured Article: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.