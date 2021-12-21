Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

