BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report sales of $143.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.32 million. BRP Group reported sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $549.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $561.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $842.41 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $862.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of BRP opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

