BSCPAD (BSCPAD) One Day Volume Hits $10.04 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. BSCPAD has a market cap of $105.64 million and approximately $10.04 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002753 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00051422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.33 or 0.08203523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,540.35 or 1.00193564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072214 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002648 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

