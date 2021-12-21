BT Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

