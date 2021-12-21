Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for about 1.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE:BURL opened at $271.82 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.07 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.87.
Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.24.
Burlington Stores Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
