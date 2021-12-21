Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores accounts for about 1.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $271.82 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.07 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.24.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

