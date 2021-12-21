Busey Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 10,222 BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.