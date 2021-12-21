Busey Wealth Management Has $286,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Shares of GM opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

