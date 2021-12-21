Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

BFLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BFLY opened at $7.09 on Friday. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $29.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.4% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

