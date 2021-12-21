BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on BW LPG in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get BW LPG alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.8721 dividend. This is an increase from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

BW LPG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BWLLY)

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.