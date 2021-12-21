ByteNext (BNU) Trading 6.8% Higher This Week

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $2.21 million and $126,347.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00051411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.38 or 0.08196570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,770.46 or 1.00354591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072190 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002617 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

