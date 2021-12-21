Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CVGW opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.66. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 280.49%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
