Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.66. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is 280.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

