Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Update

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,929 shares of company stock valued at $16,333,265 over the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 322,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after buying an additional 165,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Calix by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,339. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. Calix has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

