Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Up 9.1%

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.69 and last traded at $26.65. 58,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,683,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

