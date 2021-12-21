Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cambium continues to benefit from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity and the acceptance of its new products. It capitalizes on its cloud-based network management software that enables operators to seamlessly deploy and manage their networks from cloud-to-tower-to-edge. The company’s multi-gigabit wireless solutions provide connectivity tools to solve challenges efficiently to enable next-generation use cases. Its solutions have been designed to function under harsh conditions while remaining aligned to demanding performance specifications required by different industries. However, the company operates in an intensely competitive environment and is prone to rapid technology shifts. High research and development expenses strain its margins. An extensive international footprint makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic risks.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cambium Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of CMBM stock traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $639.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. Cambium Networks’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $862,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $566,000.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

