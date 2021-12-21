Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis Acquires 2,695 Shares

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CWH stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.30. 1,615,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.06. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 24.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 560.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 9,421.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $341,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

