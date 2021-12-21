Canaccord Genuity Cuts Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Price Target to C$10.75

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

QIPT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

