Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.95 Per Share (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.91. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.02.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$144.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$65.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$145.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$107.44 and a one year high of C$152.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.23%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,098.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

