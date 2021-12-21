Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.51 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $11.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.78.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

NYSE:CM opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

