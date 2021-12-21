Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Holdings Boosted by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 2.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 673,216 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,347,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $31,564,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on CM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

