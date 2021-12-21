Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 18.8% in November

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the November 15th total of 71,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.