Capital Square LLC Acquires Shares of 19,450 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,136. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

