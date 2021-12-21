Capital Square LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the period. Ladder Capital makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ladder Capital worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 2.15. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

