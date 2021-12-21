Capital Square LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,917. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.16 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37. The stock has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.12.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

