Capital Square LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 492,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 419,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,692,644. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

