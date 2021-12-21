Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CAH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.10.

CAH opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $55,497,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

