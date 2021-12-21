Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRDL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (“”CVD””). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

