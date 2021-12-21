Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRDL. Leede Jones Gab restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

CRDL opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (“”CVD””). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

