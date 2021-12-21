CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 783,132 shares of company stock worth $27,789,867 over the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CarGurus by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

