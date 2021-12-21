Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

CCL stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.