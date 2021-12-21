Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) were up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 488,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,397,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 75,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.