Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 78.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.12% of Carter’s worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 34.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other Carter’s news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,335 shares of company stock worth $14,293,445. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s stock opened at $97.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.