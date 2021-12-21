Ccore (CCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,652.97

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 221.4% higher against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $64,652.97 and approximately $141.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

