CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Separately, HSBC upgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

