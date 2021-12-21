Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $524,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.15 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

