Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $161.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $382.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.