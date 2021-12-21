Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $645.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $646.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.