Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 118.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 249.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.