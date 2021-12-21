Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,567 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.