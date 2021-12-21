Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

