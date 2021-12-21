Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 323,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in KeyCorp by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,941,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 993,463 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

KEY opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

