Celer Network Trading 18.8% Higher This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Celer Network has a total market cap of $440.29 million and approximately $64.19 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,087,711,958 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

